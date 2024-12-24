Changsha Broad Homes Faces Governance Challenges

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2163) has released an update.

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. announced the resignations of two independent non-executive directors, leading to non-compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules. The company is actively seeking suitable candidates to fulfill these regulatory requirements within the next three months. Investors will be keen to see how the company addresses these governance challenges to maintain its market standing.

