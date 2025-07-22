Changjiu Holdings Delays Circular Dispatch for Key Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Changjiu Holdings Limited ( (HK:6959) ) is now available.

Changjiu Holdings Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its Logistics Services Framework Agreement and Automobiles Sales Cooperation Agreement. The circular, initially expected within 15 business days from June 30, 2025, will now be distributed on or before August 12, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize certain information.

More about Changjiu Holdings Limited

Changjiu Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the logistics and automobile sales industries. The company is involved in providing logistics services and has established cooperation agreements for automobile sales.

Average Trading Volume: 125,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of 6959 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue