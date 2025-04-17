Change in Government Nominee Director at LIC

Life Insurance Corp. of India ( (IN:LICI) ) has issued an update.

Life Insurance Corporation of India announced that Dr. Maruthi Prasad Tangirala has ceased to be the Government Nominee Director on its Board, effective immediately, as per a notification from the Government of India. This change in the board composition may impact the governance structure of LIC, reflecting the government’s ongoing adjustments in its representation within the corporation.

More about Life Insurance Corp. of India

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) operates in the insurance industry, primarily offering life insurance products and services. It is a government-owned entity, focusing on providing financial protection and savings solutions to individuals across India.

YTD Price Performance: -11.05%

Average Trading Volume: 67,877

Current Market Cap: 4961.3B INR

Learn more about LICI stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue