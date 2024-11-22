Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Passes Key Resolutions

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co (HK:1292) has released an update.

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during its recent extraordinary general meeting and shareholder class meetings. These resolutions included a share subscription agreement and proposed amendments to the Articles of Association. The voting was conducted via poll, with a notable abstention from China Changan, which controls a significant portion of the shares.

