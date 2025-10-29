Champion Iron Reports Revenue Growth Despite Profit Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Champion Iron ( (AU:CIA) ).

Champion Iron Limited reported an 8% increase in revenue for the half-year ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reaching C$882.9 million. However, the company’s net profit decreased by 20% to C$80.6 million. The company declared an interim dividend of C$0.10 per share, maintaining its dividend policy. Additionally, Champion Iron transferred its assets related to the Kamistiatusset properties into Kami Iron Mine Partnership, retaining a 51% interest while 49% was acquired by third parties, indicating a strategic move to potentially develop the project further.

Champion Iron Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of iron ore. The company is involved in the development and management of iron ore projects, with a market focus on enhancing its production capabilities and expanding its asset base.

