Challenger Limited appoints Damian Graham as Group Chief Investment Officer.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Challenger ( (AU:CGF) ) has shared an update.

Challenger Limited has announced the appointment of Damian Graham as the Group Chief Investment Officer, effective January 2026. This new role aims to integrate investment teams from Challenger Life and Funds Management, enhancing alignment of investment capabilities. Graham, with over 30 years of experience in investment management, will lead the unified investment team, leveraging his expertise in superannuation and retirement industries to drive investment excellence and support Challenger’s mission of providing financial security for better retirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CGF) stock is a Sell with a A$7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Challenger stock, see the AU:CGF Stock Forecast page.

More about Challenger

Challenger Limited is an investment management firm focused on providing customers with financial security for a better retirement. It operates a fiduciary Funds Management division and an APRA-regulated Life division, with Challenger Life being Australia’s largest provider of annuities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,789,109

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.38B

Find detailed analytics on CGF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue