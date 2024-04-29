Challenger Gold Unveils Major Copper Target

Challenger Exploration Limited (AU:CEL) has released an update.

Challenger Gold Limited has discovered an extensive 20 square kilometre copper target area, 5 kilometres in length, near its Hualilan Gold Project through regional exploration using the innovative Ionic Leach assay technique. The newly identified target, enriched with coincident iodine anomalies indicative of significant copper systems, has not been previously explored and offers potential for substantial mineralization under the transported cover. Further sample results are anticipated to refine the target area, which is part of a broader strategy to identify skarn-related mineralisation across 30 kilometres of prospective strike.

