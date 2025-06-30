CHALIECO Announces Board Restructuring and Committee Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:2068) ).

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited has announced the retirement of several directors and the departure of all supervisors following the election of new board members at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The company has abolished its Board of Supervisors, with its functions now being handled by the Audit Committee, and has appointed new members and chairpersons to various special committees of the board. These changes are not expected to impact the normal operations of the company.

More about China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited, known as CHALIECO, is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the engineering sector, primarily focusing on providing engineering services and solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 14.27%

Average Trading Volume: 8,710,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.84B

