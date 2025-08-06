Chalice Mining Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Chalice Mining ( (AU:CHN) ) is now available.

Chalice Mining Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Richard Hacker, who has acquired 10,874 fully paid ordinary shares through the exercise of vested performance rights. This change reflects the director’s increased stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in Chalice Mining’s future prospects and operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CHN) stock is a Buy with a A$2.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chalice Mining stock, see the AU:CHN Stock Forecast page.

More about Chalice Mining

Chalice Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is known for its involvement in discovering and developing significant mineral deposits, with a market focus on precious and base metals.

Average Trading Volume: 3,195,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$614.8M

