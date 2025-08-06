Chalice Mining Announces Change in Director’s Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chalice Mining ( (AU:CHN) ) has provided an announcement.

Chalice Mining Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Alexander Carl Dorsch. The change involves the acquisition of 28,617 fully paid ordinary shares through the exercise of vested performance rights, with no cash consideration. This adjustment in director’s interest reflects ongoing internal management of equity and may impact stakeholder perceptions of leadership stability and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CHN) stock is a Buy with a A$2.20 price target.

Chalice Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is known for its involvement in discovering and developing high-grade mineral deposits, with a particular emphasis on nickel, copper, and platinum group elements.

Average Trading Volume: 3,195,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$614.8M

See more data about CHN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

