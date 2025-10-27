Chalco Boosts Investment in Yunnan Aluminum Foil

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ) is now available.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited announced a capital contribution to its subsidiary, Yunnan Aluminum Foil, involving several connected entities. The contribution, totaling RMB906.45 million, aims to increase the registered capital of Yunnan Aluminum Foil and adjust the equity interests among the contributing parties. This strategic move is part of Chalco’s efforts to strengthen its position in the aluminum industry and enhance its operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2600) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aluminum of China stock, see the HK:2600 Stock Forecast page.

More about Aluminum of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, also known as Chalco, operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production of aluminum and its related products. The company is a major player in the market, with a focus on expanding its operations and investments in high-end manufacturing and related sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 112.52%

Average Trading Volume: 56,543,855

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$168.9B

Learn more about 2600 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue