CGS International Securities Supports Info-Tech Systems Ltd’s IPO with Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Info-Tech Systems Ltd ( (SG:ITS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CGS International Securities Singapore Pte. Ltd. announced the purchase of 382,500 shares of Info-Tech Systems Ltd as part of stabilizing actions related to the company’s initial public offering on the Singapore Exchange. This action is likely to support the share price and enhance investor confidence in Info-Tech Systems Ltd, potentially strengthening its position in the market.

More about Info-Tech Systems Ltd

Info-Tech Systems Ltd operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing innovative information technology solutions and services. The company is known for its advanced software products and services that cater to a wide range of market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,864,016

For detailed information about ITS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue