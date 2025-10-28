CGN Power Co. Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from CGN Power Co ( (HK:1816) ) is now available.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. has established a nomination committee under its board of directors to enhance corporate governance. The committee is tasked with reviewing the board’s structure and diversity, recommending qualified candidates for directors and senior management, and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic alignment and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1816) stock is a Buy with a HK$3.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CGN Power Co stock, see the HK:1816 Stock Forecast page.

More about CGN Power Co

CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the energy sector. It is primarily involved in the generation and supply of nuclear power, focusing on providing sustainable and reliable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 67,536,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$205.4B

Learn more about 1816 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue