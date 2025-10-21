CGN New Energy Holdings Announces Board Roles and Functions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1811) ) has shared an update.

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the roles and functions of its board of directors and their respective committee memberships. This announcement provides clarity on the leadership structure, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the company’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1811) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the HK:1811 Stock Forecast page.

More about CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on the new energy sector. It is involved in the production and management of renewable energy resources, contributing to the sustainable energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 15,789,207

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.18B

