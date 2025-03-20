CGN Mining Co Declares Final Dividend for 2024

CGN Mining Co ( (HK:1164) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CGN Mining Company Limited announced a final cash dividend of HKD 0.007 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and is scheduled for payment on July 30, 2025, following shareholder approval in June. This announcement underscores CGN Mining’s stable financial performance and its strategic focus on maintaining shareholder confidence.

CGN Mining Company Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the extraction and processing of uranium resources. The company is positioned within the energy sector, catering to the growing demand for nuclear energy and related applications.

YTD Price Performance: -6.67%

Average Trading Volume: 7,846

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.52B

