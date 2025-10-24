CG Power Schedules Earnings Call for Q2FY26 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd ( (IN:CGPOWER) ).

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited has announced an upcoming earnings call scheduled for October 29, 2025, to discuss its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This event will provide an opportunity for analysts and institutional investors to engage with the company’s management, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perceptions and the company’s market positioning.

More about CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited operates in the industrial sector, focusing on providing a wide range of products and services including drives, automation, motors, switchgears, transformers, and consumer products. The company has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets, catering to various industries such as railways and consumer products.

Average Trading Volume: 217,063

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 1163.9B INR

