CG Oncology Announces Executive Bonus Awards for 2023

CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) has released an update.

CG Oncology, Inc. has rolled out its 2023 bonus awards for top executives, with the Compensation Committee finalizing these figures on February 15, 2024. These bonuses, not included in earlier reports, have now been added to the revised Summary Compensation Table. The updated table shows significant total compensation for each executive, including base salaries, bonuses, stock options, and additional perks. The financial details provide transparency into the company’s executive rewards, highlighting both the regular and one-time incentives tied to their corporate roles and performance.

