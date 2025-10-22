CFSB Bancorp Gains Approval for Merger Completion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from CFSB Bancorp, Inc ( (CFSB) ).

On October 21, 2025, CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Hometown Financial Group, Inc. announced they have received regulatory approvals to complete their merger, including the merger of Colonial Federal Savings Bank with North Shore Bank. The merger is expected to close on October 31, 2025, following shareholder approval on September 16, 2025, and pending customary closing conditions.

Spark’s Take on CFSB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CFSB is a Neutral.

The overall score is primarily influenced by financial performance and technical analysis. CFSB Bancorp shows positive cash flow and a strong balance sheet but suffers from profitability challenges and an extremely high P/E ratio, which raises valuation concerns. Technical indicators suggest strong momentum but caution due to overbought conditions. The lack of earnings call and corporate events data limits further evaluation.

More about CFSB Bancorp, Inc

Average Trading Volume: 3,479

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $92.6M

