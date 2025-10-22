CF Energy Announces Virtual AGM Amid Postal Strike

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CF Energy ( (TSE:CFY) ) has provided an update.

CF Energy Corp. has announced the availability of materials for its upcoming annual general and special meeting, scheduled for November 17, 2025. Due to a Canada Post mail strike, the company is advising shareholders to access meeting materials online and vote electronically or by phone. The meeting will address several key corporate matters, including the election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The company has ensured compliance with regulatory requirements and is offering alternative voting methods to mitigate the impact of the postal disruption.

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol ‘CFY’. It operates as an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company in the People’s Republic of China.

