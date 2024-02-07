CF Bankshares Exchanges Preferred for Common Stock

CF Bankshares (CFBK) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the unregistered sales of equity securities.

CF Bancshares Inc. has recently expanded its financial portfolio by exchanging 2,000 shares of its innovative non-voting convertible perpetual preferred stock, Series D, for 200,000 shares of its own common stock with an existing investor. This strategic move aims to engage stock enthusiasts by showcasing the company’s agility in optimizing its equity structure for future growth.

