Cettire Ltd. Soars with Strong Q3 Performance

Cettire Ltd. reports a robust Q3 FY24 with an 88% increase in sales revenue to $191 million and an 84% growth in active customers, signaling strong market penetration and sustained profitability. The company is also set to expand into the China market in Q4, bolstering its position as a leading global luxury platform. Despite traditionally lower seasonal demand, Cettire has maintained a healthy net cash balance and affirms compliance with US sales tax regulations.

