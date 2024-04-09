Cettire Ltd. Reports Major Ownership Change

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Cettire Ltd. has announced a significant change in the interests of a substantial holder, reflecting a notable shift in the company’s ownership structure. The details of the change, including precise figures and stakeholder information, have not been disclosed in the summary. This development could signal important implications for Cettire Ltd.’s strategic direction and investor relations.

