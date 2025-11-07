Cerus Corporation Reports Record Q3 2025 Earnings

Cerus Corporation ( (CERS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cerus Corporation presented to its investors.
Cerus Corporation, a leader in blood safety technology, focuses on developing pathogen-protected blood components to ensure a safe global blood supply. In its latest earnings report, Cerus Corporation announced a record-breaking third quarter for 2025, with total revenue increasing by 19% to $60.2 million and product revenue reaching $52.7 million, marking a 15% year-over-year growth. The company also raised its full-year 2025 product revenue guidance to a range of $202 million to $204 million. Key drivers of this growth include increased demand for the INTERCEPT Blood System and the INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex (IFC) in the U.S., with IFC sales up by 110% compared to the previous year. Cerus also completed enrollment in the U.S. RedeS trial, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for its INTERCEPT Blood System for Red Blood Cells, with results expected in 2026. Financially, Cerus reported a near breakeven GAAP net loss of $0.02 million for the third quarter and a positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million. The company remains optimistic about achieving positive full-year 2025 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and continues to focus on expanding its market presence and product offerings.