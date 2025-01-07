Cerro de Pasco Reports Significant Gallium Increase in Quiulacocha Drill Results

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc ( (TSE:CDPR) ) has issued an announcement.

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. announced promising assay results from eight additional drill holes at its Quiulacocha Tailings Project in Central Peru, significantly highlighting increased gallium levels. The findings reveal a substantial increase in gallium and lead content, particularly in the southern drilling area, enhancing the project’s economic potential. The presence of gallium, crucial for electronics and renewable energy, is strategically valuable, especially amidst global supply chain shifts caused by geopolitical tensions, such as China’s export restrictions.

More about Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on extracting and processing minerals such as silver, zinc, lead, and copper. The company is involved in exploring the Quiulacocha Tailings Project in Central Peru and aims to leverage its mineral resources to strengthen its market position.

YTD Price Performance: -4.69%

Average Trading Volume: 713,404

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$149.6M

