Cerillion PLC Announces Share Transfer to CEO Louis Hall

Cerillion ( (GB:CER) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cerillion PLC announced that Affinity Trust Limited, a trust for the benefit of CEO Louis Hall, transferred 3,346,887 ordinary shares to him at no cost, leaving his beneficial interest unchanged. This transaction, conducted outside a trading venue, complies with the Market Abuse Regulation, reflecting internal shareholding adjustments without impacting the company’s market position or stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CER) stock is a Buy with a £1665.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cerillion stock, see the GB:CER Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CER Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CER is a Outperform.

Cerillion’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, showcasing robust growth and profitability. Technical analysis indicates mixed momentum, with some positive signs but also caution due to the stock’s position relative to longer-term moving averages. Valuation is a concern, with a high P/E ratio suggesting the stock may be overvalued, which tempers the overall score.

More about Cerillion

Cerillion PLC operates in the software industry, specializing in billing, charging, and customer relationship management software solutions. The company focuses on providing these services to various sectors, enhancing their operational efficiency and customer interactions.

Average Trading Volume: 47,452

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £410.1M

