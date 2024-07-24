Cerillion Buys Back Shares for Incentive Plans

Cerillion (GB:CER) has released an update.

Cerillion plc, a prominent software solutions provider for billing, charging, and customer relationship management, has recently purchased 21,500 of its own shares at £16.00 each. These shares are now held in treasury, designated for an employee share option scheme and a senior management incentive plan, affecting 0.1% of the company’s voting rights. This activity is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to fulfilling its obligations under its employee and management incentive schemes.

