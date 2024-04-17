Ceres Power Shares Ownership Shift Noted

Ceres Power Holdings (GB:CWR) has released an update.

Ceres Power Holdings plc has reported a change in share ownership, with BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Limited’s voting rights now at 3.8875% following a sale, down from the previous 4.9166%. This notification follows the transaction that took place on April 15, 2024, and was reported to the company on April 17, 2024. Ceres Power is well-recognized for its partnerships with major global companies and its commitment to green energy technology and decarbonization.

