Ceres Power Announces Board Resignation

Ceres Power Holdings ( (GB:CWR) ) just unveiled an update.

Ceres Power Holdings plc announced the resignation of Uwe Glock, a Non-executive Director representing Bosch, from its Board of Directors effective 19 February 2025. This change in the board might impact the company’s strategic partnerships, considering Bosch’s role and influence within the organization, potentially affecting Ceres’ positioning in the clean energy sector.

More about Ceres Power Holdings

Ceres Power Holdings plc is a leading developer of clean energy technology, focusing on electrolysis for green hydrogen production and fuel cells for power generation. The company employs an asset-light, licensing model and has established partnerships with global giants such as Doosan, Delta, Denso, Shell, Weichai, and Thermax. Ceres’ solid oxide technology aims to increase electrification and produce green hydrogen efficiently, targeting decarbonization in industries like steelmaking and ammonia production. Ceres is listed on the London Stock Exchange and holds the LSE Green Economy Mark.

YTD Price Performance: -23.39%

Average Trading Volume: 705,242

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £262.7M

