Cerence Shareholders Approve Leadership and Fiscal Oversight

At Cerence Inc.’s 2024 Annual Meeting, stockholders voted on key proposals, electing nine board members with overwhelming majorities despite some opposition and abstentions. They also provided a non-binding approval of executive compensation and ratified the appointment of BDO USA PC as the independent accounting firm for the upcoming fiscal year. These decisions reflect shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and financial oversight.

