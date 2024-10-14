CEREIT to Unveil Q3 2024 Financial Update

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:CWBU) has released an update.

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (CEREIT) is set to provide its financial and operational performance updates for the third quarter of 2024 on November 5, 2024. The eagerly anticipated release by CEREIT’s manager, Cromwell EREIT Management Pte. Ltd., will offer insights into the trust’s recent performance as of September 30, 2024.

