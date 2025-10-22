Ceragon Networks Showcases E-Band Innovations in North America and Europe

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ceragon Networks ( (CRNT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Ceragon Networks announced the successful completion of three proof-of-concept E-band deployments with Tier-1 operators and a leading ISP in North America and Europe. These deployments showcased Ceragon’s advanced auto-alignment and stabilization technologies, significantly boosting network capacity, extending reach, and reducing costs compared to traditional solutions. The trials demonstrated the potential for substantial commercial contracts, positioning Ceragon as a leader in wireless connectivity solutions and enhancing its market position by enabling high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for its clients.

Spark’s Take on CRNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRNT is a Outperform.

Ceragon Networks’ overall stock score reflects a balanced view of its financial stability and operational efficiency against challenges in revenue growth and profitability. Technical indicators support a slightly positive outlook, while valuation remains fair. The earnings call underscores resilience in North America but highlights significant revenue challenges in India.

More about Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global innovator and leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed and professional services. The company serves a diverse range of customers, including service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, government agencies, and energy companies, offering solutions for 5G and 4G broadband wireless connectivity and mission-critical services. Ceragon’s solutions are deployed in over 130 countries, providing reliable, high-capacity wireless solutions optimized to lower total cost of ownership.

