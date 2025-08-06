Ceragon Networks Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results Amid Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Ceragon Networks ( (CRNT) ) is now available.

Ceragon Networks reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, ending June 30, with revenues of $82.3 million, a decrease from the previous year. Despite the revenue decline, the company achieved profitability on a non-GAAP basis and generated free cash flow. Ceragon’s strategic initiatives in North America led to significant growth, including securing a ‘preferred vendor’ status with a new tier-1 mobile network operator. The company’s innovative technology and acquisitions have expanded its capabilities, supporting incremental revenue and potential market share gains globally. The management anticipates consistent revenue levels for the second half of 2025 and sees a foundation for renewed growth in 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (CRNT) stock is a Buy with a $4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ceragon Networks stock, see the CRNT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CRNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRNT is a Neutral.

Ceragon Networks’ overall stock score reflects a solid financial performance with substantial revenue growth and a strong competitive position. Technical analysis and earnings call insights indicate areas for caution, particularly in managing cost pressures and maintaining profitability. The stock’s valuation suggests potential for upside, given its low P/E ratio.

To see Spark’s full report on CRNT stock, click here.

More about Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global leader in end-to-end wireless connectivity solutions, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed and professional services. The company serves a diverse range of customers, including service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, and government agencies, offering cutting-edge solutions for 5G and 4G broadband wireless connectivity. Ceragon’s solutions are deployed by over 600 service providers and more than 1,600 private network owners across 130 countries, emphasizing high reliability, speed, and cost-effective network modernization.

Average Trading Volume: 753,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $191.9M

For detailed information about CRNT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue