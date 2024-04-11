Century Therapeutics Executes Strategic Acquisition and Equity Sales

Century Therapeutics (IPSC) has issued an update.

The Company recently completed its acquisition of Clade, financing the deal through a private placement of shares and issuing merger shares, with transactions exempt from registration under securities laws due to the investors being accredited institutional entities. These shares are restricted from public offering and general advertising, and are intended solely for investment purposes. Additionally, the Company has issued a press release detailing the merger and providing updates on its product development activities.

