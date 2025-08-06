Century Lithium’s Angel Island Gains FAST-41 Transparency Status

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Century Lithium ( (TSE:LCE) ).

Century Lithium Corp.’s Angel Island project in Nevada has been added to the Federal Permitting Dashboard for FAST-41 transparency status, a move that enhances visibility and streamlines the permitting process for critical mineral projects. This inclusion is expected to bolster Century Lithium’s position in the lithium industry, as Angel Island hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the U.S. and is poised to provide a low-cost, sustainable solution for producing battery-grade lithium carbonate.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:LCE) stock is a Buy with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Century Lithium stock, see the TSE:LCE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LCE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LCE is a Underperform.

Century Lithium faces significant financial challenges with persistent losses and negative cash flows, heavily impacting its overall score. While technical indicators suggest some positive market trends, the lack of profitability and absence of dividends weigh down the valuation. Recent corporate developments show promise but do not significantly alter the financial outlook at this time.

More about Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company focused on developing its wholly owned Angel Island project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company is dedicated to producing battery-grade lithium carbonate using its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with direct lithium extraction. Century Lithium aims to cater to the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

Average Trading Volume: 116,826

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$42.61M

