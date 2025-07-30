Century Legend Updates Share Options in 2024 Annual Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Century Legend (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0079) ) just unveiled an update.

Century Legend (Holdings) Limited has issued a supplemental announcement regarding its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024. The company has disclosed additional information about the number of options available for grant under its scheme, which stands at 29,347,742 shares as of both 1 January 2024 and 31 December 2024. This update does not alter any other information in the annual report, maintaining the company’s transparency and commitment to stakeholders.

More about Century Legend (Holdings) Limited

Average Trading Volume: 33,394

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$40.76M

