Century Entertainment Faces Compliance Challenges Following Director Resignation

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0959) ) has provided an announcement.

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Ms. Xiong Daikun from her role as an independent non-executive director and member of various committees, effective August 1, 2025. This resignation results in the company being non-compliant with several Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules, including requirements for independent directors and gender diversity. The company is actively seeking a replacement to rectify these compliance issues within three months.

Average Trading Volume: 830,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$92.34M

