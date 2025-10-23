Century Communities Reports Solid Q3 2025 Results

Century Communities, Inc ( (CCS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Century Communities, Inc presented to its investors.

Century Communities, Inc., a leading homebuilder in the United States, specializes in constructing and selling high-quality, affordable homes across 16 states and over 45 markets. In its third quarter of 2025, Century Communities reported total revenues of $980.3 million, with net income reaching $37.4 million, or $1.25 per diluted share. The company delivered 2,486 homes and achieved a record book value per share of $87.74. Key financial metrics included an adjusted net income of $45.7 million and an adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 20.1%. Additionally, the company repurchased nearly 297,000 shares of common stock and completed a $500 million senior notes offering. Despite economic uncertainties, Century Communities maintains a strong balance sheet with $2.6 billion in stockholders’ equity and $836 million in liquidity. Looking ahead, the company anticipates delivering between 10,000 to 10,250 homes for the full year 2025, with expected home sales revenues ranging from $3.8 to $3.9 billion.

