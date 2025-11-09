Century Aluminum’s Resilient Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Century Aluminum Co ((CENX)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Century Aluminum’s recent earnings call conveyed a sentiment of operational resilience and strategic progress amidst challenges. Despite setbacks such as the Grundartangi smelter transformer failure and production instability at Mt. Holly, the company demonstrated commendable financial performance and strategic advancements. However, potential external policy changes pose a risk to future operations.

Jamalco’s Successful Weathering of Hurricane Melissa

The Jamalco refinery in Jamaica showcased its resilience by successfully weathering Hurricane Melissa without significant damage or injuries. Production has restarted and is expected to resume fully in the coming weeks, underscoring the facility’s robust preparedness and operational strength.

Mt. Holly Power Agreement Extension

Century Aluminum has secured an extension to the Mt. Holly power agreement through 2031. This move supports current operations and enables the restart of over 50,000 metric tons per year of incremental production, marking a significant step in enhancing the facility’s output and operational longevity.

Strong Financial Performance and Market Conditions

In the third quarter, Century Aluminum reported net sales of $632 million, with an adjusted net income of $58 million and adjusted EBITDA of $101 million. The increase in aluminum prices and regional premiums reflects strong market demand, contributing to the company’s robust financial performance.

Progress in Strategic Initiatives

The company is making significant strides in its strategic initiatives, with notable interest in the Hawesville site and advancements in a new U.S. smelter project. Negotiations with potential joint venture partners and power providers are ongoing, indicating promising future developments.

Grundartangi Smelter Transformer Failure

The Grundartangi smelter experienced a temporary production halt due to the failure of two electrical transformers. The restart is expected to take 11 to 12 months, with potential insurance coverage for the losses incurred, highlighting the company’s proactive approach to mitigating operational disruptions.

Mt. Holly Production Instability

Production at Mt. Holly fell below expectations by approximately 4,000 tonnes in the third quarter due to instability. However, the issue was resolved by mid-October, demonstrating the company’s ability to quickly address and rectify operational challenges.

Potential Impact of External Factors on Tariff Policies

There are concerns regarding potential changes in tariff policies that could impact the aluminum industry. Although the current tariffs are not directly affected by the Supreme Court case in question, the company remains vigilant about the potential implications of external policy shifts.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Century Aluminum’s guidance for the future remains optimistic, with plans to resume full production at the Grundartangi smelter within 11 to 12 months. The Mt. Holly expansion project is on track for completion by mid-2026, promising significant EBITDA contributions. The company anticipates strong market conditions to persist, with favorable LME and premium pricing driving projected Q4 adjusted EBITDA between $170 million and $180 million.

In conclusion, Century Aluminum’s earnings call highlighted a resilient and strategically advancing company, poised to overcome current challenges and capitalize on strong market conditions. The company’s proactive measures and strategic initiatives position it well for future growth, despite potential external risks.

