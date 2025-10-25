Centurion Accommodation REIT Secures Permit for Westlite Toh Guan Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Centurion Accommodation REIT ( (SG:8C8U) ) has issued an announcement.

Centurion Accommodation REIT has announced the receipt of a temporary occupation permit for its Westlite Toh Guan project, which includes the construction of an additional block with 1,764 beds. The commencement of operations for this new block is pending the acquisition of a Foreign Employee Dormitories Act (FEDA) licence, indicating a strategic expansion in their accommodation offerings.

Centurion Accommodation REIT is a real estate investment trust based in Singapore, focusing on providing accommodation solutions. It is managed by Centurion Asset Management Pte. Ltd. and is involved in the development and management of dormitory facilities, particularly for foreign employees.

Average Trading Volume: 12,872,528

