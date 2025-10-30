Centuria Office REIT Achieves Significant Leasing Milestone in Q1 FY26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Centuria Office REIT ( (AU:COF) ).

Centuria Office REIT has announced a significant quarterly leasing achievement with over 23,400 sqm of lease terms agreed, addressing key upcoming expiries and solidifying its portfolio’s WALE. The company remains optimistic about the medium-term performance of Australian office markets, driven by reduced future supply due to higher replacement costs and office withdrawals for alternate uses. COF’s portfolio occupancy stands at 91.1% with a 4.1-year WALE, and it has reaffirmed its FY26 FFO and distribution guidance, highlighting its resilience and adaptability in a challenging market.

Centuria Office REIT (COF) is Australia’s largest ASX-listed pure play office real estate investment trust (REIT), included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. It owns a portfolio of high-quality office assets located in core submarkets across Australia. Managed by Centuria Property Funds Limited, a subsidiary of Centuria Capital Group, COF offers investors income and capital growth opportunities through its focused portfolio of Australian office properties.

