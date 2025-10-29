Centuria Industrial REIT Updates on Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Centuria Industrial REIT ( (AU:CIP) ) has issued an announcement.

Centuria Industrial REIT has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 140,000 ordinary units fully paid bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of 7,149,186 securities repurchased before that. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CIP) stock is a Hold with a A$3.56 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centuria Industrial REIT stock, see the AU:CIP Stock Forecast page.

More about Centuria Industrial REIT

Centuria Industrial REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on industrial properties. It primarily deals with the acquisition, management, and development of industrial assets, catering to a market that demands logistical and warehousing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,862,401

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.22B

For an in-depth examination of CIP stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue