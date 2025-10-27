Centuria Industrial REIT Updates on Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Centuria Industrial REIT ( (AU:CIP) ) is now available.

Centuria Industrial REIT has announced an update regarding its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that a total of 140,500 securities were bought back on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 6,726,601 securities repurchased. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding units.

More about Centuria Industrial REIT

Centuria Industrial REIT operates in the real estate investment trust sector, focusing on industrial properties. It provides investment opportunities primarily through fully paid ordinary units, catering to investors seeking exposure to the industrial real estate market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,867,665

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.23B

