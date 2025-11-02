Centuria Industrial REIT Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Centuria Industrial REIT ( (AU:CIP) ).

Centuria Industrial REIT has announced an update regarding its ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 143,000 ordinary units fully paid bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, reflecting its commitment to delivering consistent returns to investors.

More about Centuria Industrial REIT

Centuria Industrial REIT operates in the real estate investment trust sector, focusing on industrial properties. It primarily deals with acquiring, managing, and investing in industrial real estate assets, aiming to provide stable income and capital growth for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 1,879,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.22B

