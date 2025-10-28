Centuria Industrial REIT Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Centuria Industrial REIT ( (AU:CIP) ).

Centuria Industrial REIT has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 142,215 ordinary units on the previous day, bringing the total number of securities bought back to over 7 million. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting a proactive approach in managing its financial resources.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CIP) stock is a Hold with a A$3.56 price target.

Centuria Industrial REIT operates in the real estate investment trust sector, focusing on industrial properties. The company primarily deals with acquiring and managing industrial assets, catering to a range of tenants in logistics, manufacturing, and warehousing industries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,862,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.23B

