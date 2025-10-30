Centuria Industrial REIT Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Centuria Industrial REIT ( (AU:CIP) ) has issued an update.

Centuria Industrial REIT announced the cessation of 852,749 fully paid ordinary units due to an on-market buy-back, effective October 29, 2025. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, potentially enhancing the value of remaining units and reflecting a commitment to optimizing shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CIP) stock is a Hold with a A$3.63 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centuria Industrial REIT stock, see the AU:CIP Stock Forecast page.

More about Centuria Industrial REIT

Centuria Industrial REIT operates in the real estate investment trust industry, focusing primarily on industrial properties. The company is known for its investment in high-quality industrial assets across key metropolitan markets in Australia, catering to a diverse range of tenants.

Average Trading Volume: 1,862,401

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.22B

See more data about CIP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue