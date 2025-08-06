Centum Electronics Successfully Concludes 32nd AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Centum Electronics Limited ( (IN:CENTUM) ) has issued an update.

Centum Electronics Limited held its Thirty Second Annual General Meeting on August 5, 2025, via video conferencing. The meeting saw all resolutions passed with the required majority, as confirmed by the scrutinizer’s report. This successful AGM underscores the company’s stable governance and shareholder engagement, reinforcing its position in the electronics industry.

More about Centum Electronics Limited

Centum Electronics Limited operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the design and manufacture of advanced electronic systems and components. The company is based in Bangalore, India, and serves various sectors including defense, aerospace, and industrial electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 4,615

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 30.65B INR

For detailed information about CENTUM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue