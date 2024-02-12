Centrus Energy Corp. Announces Flexible Stock Sales Agreement

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) has released an update.

Centrus Energy Corp. has engaged in a Sales Agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc., Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, and Roth Capital Partners, LLC, for the on-market selling of its Class A Common Stock. Under this agreement, the company can issue stock at will, with the agents earning a 3% commission on sales, though there’s no obligation for the company to sell any shares. This flexible arrangement allows Centrus Energy to optimize its capital raising efforts with customary legal and trading safeguards in place.

