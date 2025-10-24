Centrica Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) is now available.

Centrica plc has announced the purchase of 1,180,530 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 177.8469 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, executed through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, is part of the second tranche of the buyback initiative announced in September 2025. Since the start of this tranche, Centrica has repurchased a total of 42,986,560 shares, costing over £73 million. The repurchase strategy aims to consolidate shares in treasury, potentially enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CNA) stock is a Hold with a £188.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centrica stock, see the GB:CNA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Neutral.

Centrica’s overall stock score is driven by its improved financial performance and positive technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and historical volatility in financial metrics suggest caution. The dividend yield adds some value, but the lack of earnings call data and notable corporate events limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CNA stock, click here.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company. It primarily focuses on the supply of electricity and gas to consumers and businesses, as well as providing energy-related services. The company operates in the energy sector and is a significant player in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 20,376,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £8.04B

For detailed information about CNA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue