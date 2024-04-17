Centrica Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Centrica plc (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc has continued its share repurchase program, buying back 1.86 million shares at an average price of 130.9512 pence each, to be held as treasury shares. This latest transaction is part of a larger buyback effort since October 2023, with the company investing over £272 million to acquire nearly 195 million shares. Centrica’s total treasury shares now amount to over 537 million, with the overall shares in issue standing at approximately 5.34 billion, excluding treasury shares.

