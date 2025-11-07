Centrepoint Alliance Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Centrepoint Alliance Limited ( (AU:CAF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Centrepoint Alliance Limited has announced the application for quotation of 1,445,076 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code CAF. This move signifies the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance liquidity, potentially impacting its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CAF) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centrepoint Alliance Limited stock, see the AU:CAF Stock Forecast page.

More about Centrepoint Alliance Limited

Average Trading Volume: 81,128

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$75.96M

See more data about CAF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

